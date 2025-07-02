3 brothers among missing after Yolo County fireworks warehouse explosion, family says

The Brief Family says three brothers, Jesus Ramos, Johnny Ramos, and Joel Melendez, are among the seven people missing after the explosion. Jesus Ramos's girlfriend said she's pregnant and Jesus had just started working at the fireworks warehouse to help earn money for their baby. Officials said the site is a licensed fireworks business.



Among those missing after an explosion and fire at a fireworks warehouse in Yolo County are three brothers who had recently started working at the facility, according to family members.

Brothers had just started working at the warehouse

What they're saying:

Syanna Ruiz said her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jesus Maneces Ramos, is one of seven people unaccounted for following the explosion Tuesday evening in Esparto, a small agricultural town part of the Sacramento metropolitan area.

The explosion occurred at a licensed fireworks storage facility near County Road 23 and County Road 86, authorities said. The specific name of the company has not been confirmed by fire officials.

Ruiz, who is expecting a baby with Ramos, said it was his first day on the job. He wanted to earn money to prepare for their child’s arrival.

"I'm only two months pregnant, but he was so excited," she said. "That was the main reason why he wanted to start working, was just for our family."

Ramos was supposed to get off work at 2 p.m. The explosion was reported around 5:50 p.m.

Ramos’ brother Ernesto said the family drove from San Francisco to Esparto after learning of the fire.

Loved ones said two other brothers, Johnny Ramos, 22, and Joel Melendez, 28, are also missing. They had both started working at the warehouse last week in preparation for the July Fourth holiday season.

Two people escaped the explosion and fire, while seven in total remain unaccounted for, authorities said.

"A good person," Ruiz said of her boyfriend. "A kind soul who cared so much about people, who put other people before himself."

Esparto Fire Protection District Chief Curtis Lawrence said crews arrived at the facility shortly around 6 p.m. to find the warehouse engulfed in flames, with multiple explosions occurring.

Fireworks were seen going off amid the flames, some of which were captured on video.

Firefighters can't enter the site yet

Local perspective:

Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said it was still too dangerous to enter the site as of Wednesday afternoon.

"We do have aerial reconnaissance going on, and that is a big part of the investigation," Clay said.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

Fireworks facility was licensed

Dig deeper:

Officials confirmed the site is a licensed fireworks business but did not release the company’s name.

"We know the company is a professional pyrotechnics company that does large fireworks," Lawrence said.

However, a joint statement from the cities of Marysville and Yuba City, along with Sutter and Yuba counties, identified the operator as Devastating Pyrotechnics, according to KCRA 3. The company’s website and social media accounts appeared inactive as of Wednesday, and officials could not be reached for comment.

Yolo County officials said they are working with the pyrotechnic license holder to ensure compliance with state and federal explosive storage regulations.