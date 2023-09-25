For the first time in a hundred years, a flock of California Condors were tracked in Contra Costa County in the of Mount Diablo Range.

Bird conservationists tracked 26 California condors – by their GPS transponders about two weeks ago.

This is the furthest north California condors have been spotted in the last few years.

It was back in the 1980s that there were less than 30 in existence.

Thirty-five years ago, to save North America’s largest bird, 22 of the large carrion eating birds were rounded up to help breed them in captivity and save the species.

By tagging juvenile condors and who were later released in Big Sur and in Pinnacles National Park in San Benito County.

Seth Adams is a land conservationist with "Save Mt. Diablo" an East Bay land trust conservancy.

Adams shared, "People know about California condors now, and they know what an important success story this is!"

In the last two years, on separate occasions, condors were seen flying in the region.

It was about two weeks ago; a large flock of these birds were tracked in the Mount Diablo range but nothing like what was seen two weeks ago.

Adams said, "A flock of 26 is significant in the first place! And most of those stopped around Pacheco Pass, but 6 of them continued north to Mt. Diablo. "

The large black birds look like oversized vultures, with a bald head and a nine-to-ten-foot wingspan, they need a lot of space. California condors can travel ten thousand feet high and can fly 200 miles a day.

Seth Adams of Save Mt.Diablo

The biggest threat to condors has always been and still is ammunition made from lead.

The large condors fly very high but slow, and that’s why Adams says, the Mount Diablo range is perfect for condors, as it has 200 miles of intact wilderness, most of which is unreachable by hikers and bikers.

Adams said, "This is one of California’s best kept secrets."

This 200-mile biodiverse corridor is perfect for wildlife habitat, across 12 counties, from Carquinez Strait to Antelope Valley. It’s the perfect California condor habitat! "

It’s a hopeful sign for conservationists, ornithologists and bird watchers, to realize that Mt. Diablo in Contra Costa County could be home to California condors.

Adams agreed, sharing, "I’ve been predicting to people for 40 years that if we protected enough land at Mt. Diablo, if we maintained the connectivity to the rest of the range, we would see condors on Mt. Diablo again… and we are! "

There are more than 500 California condors in the wild and in captivity.

After tracking the flock of condors to the East Bay – conservationists like Adams say, the hope is, Mt. Diablo will see these birds breeding and thriving here in the East Bay for years to come.