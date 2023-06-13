FLOTUS in Bay Area to fundraise for President Biden, support Giffords Law Center

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords walked out onto the stage together at San Francisco's Pier 27 Tuesday night. They were greeted with a standing ovation from hundreds of people who gathered for a fundraiser marking the 30th Anniversary of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

"For 30 years this organization has worked tirelessly to move us forward and I know that it takes strength to tell the stories of this epidemic of gun violence again and again," said Dr. Biden.

Gabby Giffords, spoke about being a victim of gun violence. The former Arizona Congresswoman was shot in the head in 2011 in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona while meeting with her consituents.

"Our lives can change so quickly. Mine did when I was shot. But I never gave up hope. I chose to make a new start," said Giffords.

The fundraising event remembered the eight victims killed and six injured in 1993, when a disgruntled client entered a San Francisco law firm at 101 California and opened fire.

The Giffords Executive Director talked about how the Center has worked with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and lawmakers to pass bipartisan gun safety laws.

"About 500 pieces of legislation in 49 states across the country across the past decade," said Peter Ambler, Executive Director of the Giffords Law Center, "Last year, we were able to pass in Congress the bipartisan Safer Communities Act which is the first significant federal legislation in nearly 30 years."

Among those attending, was Mia Reid from Detroit, sharing the story of her son.

"In 2011, my firstborn and only son Charles Reid was taken by gun violence," said Reid.

Reid emphasized the importance of seeking mental health services and support and says she started the Charles W. Reid Community Help Center to help other families hurt by gun violence.

"We may not be able to do everything, but we can do something," said Reid, showing a bracelet with her son's photo.

"We need you. Joe needs you. Gabby needs you. You are the voices that can change this conversation. You are the people who will hold our leaders accountable," said Dr. Biden.

The First Lady's campaign-style speech came after an earlier stop at Manny's restaurant in San Francisco's Mission District for a Democratic fundraiser, as President Biden's re-election campaign ramps up.

"The crowd was very riled up. Very much into the speech...fantastic," said Ben Savage, a San Francisco resident who attended the fundraiser.

"The service, the intelligence. She's a teacher, a working teacher and doing all this care by being so caring for us as a people," said Kimberley Rodler, who came to the event from San Rafael.

The Giffords Center says their fundraiser helped them nearly reach their goal of $1 million. The Executive Director Peter Ambler and Congresswoman Giffords plan to join President Biden in Connecticut Friday, to mark one year since the bipartisan Safe Communities Act gun legislation was passed.

