First reported crash involving Tesla's Cybertruck: CHP

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed the first reported crash involving one of Tesla's newly released Cybertrucks, and it happened right here in the Bay Area.

These photos from Thursday's crash on Highway 35 in San Mateo County were posted on Reddit.

CHP says the crash was likely caused by the driver of the Toyota Corolla involved.

The Tesla driver suffered minor injuries but the Tesla's two passengers and the 17-year-old Toyota driver were not hurt.