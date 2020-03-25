First responders organizing 'porch pickups' for medical equipment in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County first responders and nurses are organizing "porch pickups" of personal protective equipment as they work to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Items sought include N95 and surgical masks, face shields and eye goggles, disinfectant wipes, and specialized items like powered air-purifying respirators.

Items will be collected by American Medical Response staff, taken to a warehouse to be disinfected, and then will be distributed to agencies that need them.

To donate, people can email PorchPickup2020@gmail.com with their name, address and items they wish to donate.