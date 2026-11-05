Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee wins re-election, 'strong mayor' measure passes

The Brief Oakland voters cast their ballots overwhelmingly to re-elect Mayor Barbara Lee to a full term. Voters also approved Measure EE, which establishes a "strong mayor" system of governance. Under the charter amendment, the mayor receives greater oversight of municipal operations, including veto power over Oakland City Council legislation and select budget decisions. The amendment also transfers the authority to appoint most department heads from the city administrator directly to the mayor.



Oakland voters cast their ballots overwhelmingly to re-elect Mayor Barbara Lee to a full term while passing a charter reform proposal that expands her authority as the city's chief executive.

Barbara Lee, strong mayor

What they're saying:

The approved measure, known as Measure EE, establishes a "strong mayor" system of governance.

Under the charter amendment, the mayor receives greater oversight of municipal operations, including veto power over Oakland City Council legislation and select budget decisions. The amendment also transfers the authority to appoint most department heads from the city administrator directly to the mayor.

Supporters say the structural shift is necessary to improve accountability across City Hall.

"The way that the current system is set up, it doesn't hold anybody accountable," said Oakland voter Hydra Menzoa. "There's less cooperation and willingness to do what's right for Oakland."

Another resident echoed the sentiment, noting the reform provides a clearer separation of responsibilities among the mayor, council, and city administrator to help the city operate more effectively.

Lee rejected characterizations that the measure was designed simply to consolidate control.

"I'm deeply grateful that voters really understood what Measure EE was about," Lee said. "It's not a power grab."

According to Lee, the overhaul will allow Oakland to deliver core public services more efficiently.

With a full term secured, she noted her administration's priorities will remain focused on hiring more police officers, attracting job-generating businesses, expanding opportunities for youth, and addressing housing, homelessness, and illegal dumping.

"I want it to be friendly for our residents and city workers," Lee said. "I want this to be a good place for people to want to work, want public services. I want our residents to feel and see that about their city."

Resistance to strong mayor

The other side:

The charter amendment faced resistance before reaching the ballot, drawing opposition from four council members who voiced concern that the reform places too much power in the hands of a single official.

Oakland City Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, who voted against placing Measure EE before the electorate, acknowledged the outcome while emphasizing the shared desire for reform.

"When it came to City Council for a vote to decide if it went to the ballot, I voted against it," Ramachandran said. "Now that the voters have made their voice heard, even though I voted no before, I'm willing to give this new system my all certainly to try to figure out will this help us improve our system of governance."