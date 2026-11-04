Vallejo Humane Society reports 4 break-ins in 10 days

The Brief The Humane Society of the North Bay in Vallejo has reported at least four break-ins over the past 10 days. Shelter officials say the same perpetrator is breaking into the sheds and stealing equipment. The shelter is seeking donations and help from contractors to repair the damage and improve security.



A burglar has repeatedly broken into the Humane Society of the North Bay in Vallejo, damaging sheds and stealing equipment, including syringes that shelter officials said could be used to inject drugs.

The break-ins have left staff concerned for their safety and worried about the impact on the animals.

At least four break-ins reported

What we know:

There have been at least four break-ins at the facility on Sonoma Boulevard over the past 10 days. Vallejo police have been notified.

"It also instills a sense of fear among our staff and volunteers who have to come here, and we’re also concerned about the mental health of our animals," said Joseph Hayden, president of the shelter’s board.

Hayden said the break-ins also cause significant stress for the dogs, which likely hear the activity overnight. The no-kill shelter takes in cats and dogs that are lost or abandoned.

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Damage to sheds, stolen equipment

Dig deeper:

Jem Davis, the shelter’s animal care manager, showed KTVU several sheds that had been forced open.

"Honestly, I feel like it’s kind of people kicking us when we’re down," Davis said.

One damaged shed had been temporarily repaired with screws, but Davis said it was no longer secure.

The sheds are inexpensive and cannot be repaired properly, so replacing them will cost thousands of dollars, shelter officials said.

Medical supplies for a planned spay-and-neuter clinic were stored in one of the sheds. Shelter officials said syringes were among the items taken.

The shelter also discovered damage to its front gate Wednesday morning.

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Shelter seeks help with repairs

What you can do:

The Humane Society of the North Bay has a contract with the city of Vallejo to take in stray animals, but it is not a government-funded facility.

Because of its limited resources, the shelter is asking for donations and assistance from contractors, electricians and security professionals to repair the damage and improve security.

"We’re glad to be here, we’d like to be here for a lot longer, but, you know, this is quite a setback," Hayden said.

He also had a message for whoever is responsible.

"Please don’t pick on our little shelter and our animals in need," Hayden said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan