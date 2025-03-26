Fisherman who died at Rodeo Beach identified as 78-year-old Oakland man

The Brief Officials said the 78-year-old Oakland man was fishing for mussels on the shoreline when he was swept away. The man was determined to be in cardiac arrest by the time he was rescued from the water. The official cause and manner of death is pending further testing, the coroner's division said.



The coroner on Wednesday officially identified the fisherman who was swept into the ocean at Marin County's Rodeo Beach.

What we know:

The Marin County Sheriff's Office coroner's division said Ho Yu Wong, a 78-year-old man from Oakland, fell into the surf while fishing for mussels on the shoreline Tuesday afternoon.

Wong was pulled from the water and onto the shore by a surfer and bystanders who tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man.

The coroner said the victim was determined to be in cardiac arrest.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:19 p.m.

Officials with Southern Marin County Fire Department initially received reports that two people were swept into the water but the reports of a second victim were unfounded.

A battalion chief told KTVU that witnesses said Hong was warning people at the scene of the dangers of the ocean just before he himself was swept away.

This all happened as a beach hazard advisory was in effect along the coast. The conditions were favorable for producing rip currents and wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.

What's next:

Officials said a forensic postmortem exam along with toxicology testing would be completed this week. The official cause of death is pending the investigation by the National Park Service, US Park Police and Marin County Sheriff's Office - Coroner Division.

Officials sent their condolences to the family of the victim.