Flagpole sparks property dispute between city and San Francisco homeowner

For more than 80 years, a flagpole has been standing tall on Kirkham Avenue in San Francisco, not far from Ocean Beach.

"We like this flagpole. It's part of the reason we bought the house," said homeowner Peter Stearns.

He also says his two-year-old daughter likes it too. She often helps him raise the flag each day.

"She runs down the street. It symbolizes where the house is. 'There's home Dada.'"

Neighbors also seem on board with it.

"I love seeing the flag. We moved here from France and my daughter learned what the American flag was," says Camille Kennedy.

But the problem is the City doesn't want the flagpole. At least not where it is. The Department of Public Works left a notice recently at the home saying it has to be removed or that he needs to apply for a permit. But the notice doesn't say why.

"A little bit frustrated. Reached out to the inspector to try and get a little information," said Stearns.

The homeowner says he's tried calling and emailing the Department of Public Works. But hadn't heard back.

"I'd like to talk to somebody and see if we can figure out a solution," Stearns said.

So KTVU placed a call.

Rachel Gordon, the spokeswoman for the department, said the city is making improvements on the sidewalk for people with disabilities and that the flagpole is in the way. She also said that if the homeowner wants to keep the flagpole, he can apply for an approximately $2,000 permit to move it someplace else.

The city says the pole is on public property. The homeowner argues it's on his property.

"My wife and I work full time. We've got two little kids. It's just another headache. Let's get to the answers and figure out what I've got to do to keep the flagpole," said Stearns.

The notice says he has 30 days to figure it out. The Department of Public Works said Friday it is willing to work with the homeowner.

