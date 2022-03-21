Fleeing driver was traveling up to 90 mph before fatal Oakland crash, authorities say

Prosecutors said the man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland while trying to evade police was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police tried to stop Ramon Sanchez, 37, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue on an outstanding warrant, according to a probable cause statement by police Sgt. Yun Zhou.

Officers were in two marked patrol cars. Officers told Sanchez to surrender and instead, he backed into one of the patrol cars, Zhou wrote.

Authorities allege that Sanchez took off in his Chevy Impala, driving between 70 to 90 mph while dodging cops.

His vehicle ran a stop sign and slammed into a car at 76th and Rudsdale, killing Cleveland Allen and Jacqueline Elliot, officials said.

After the collision, Sanchez tried to run away, but he was taken into custody soon after by officers.

He was charged with special-circumstance double murder.