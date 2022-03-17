2 men die in Oakland crash after suspect flees police

article

Two men died after a driver decided to flee a traffic stop and crash into a car carrying three innocent people, Oakland police said Thursday.

The men – the driver and passenger in a car not connected to the traffic stop – were pronounced dead on scene, just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Rudsdale Street.

A woman in the back of the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers.

The crash was prompted, police said, when Ramon Sanchez, 37, would not stop for police in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue.

Police did not state why they were stopping Sanchez.

Sanchez fled in his car southbound, just as the car carrying the three people was traveling east on Rudsdale Street.

After the collision, Sanchez tried to run away, but he was taken into custody soon after by officers.

Jail records show Sanchez was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run, assault and evading arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

Advertisement

MORE: Shots fired during attempted home invasion in Oakland