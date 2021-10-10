Fleet Week, Blue Angels offer a dose of pre-pandemic life

San Francisco is getting its own version of a booster shot this weekend.

With the Giants playoffs games, gorgeous weather and the attractions of Fleet Week, thousands of people have ventured out to enjoy San Francisco.

Things are looking up in the city. And so are many people, literally, mainly to catch a glimpse of the team that's arguably the star of Fleet Week, the US Navy Blue Angels.

"I'm thrilled. I'm absolutely thrilled," said Vicky Swinden, visiting from Florida.

Cancelled due to COIVD last year, San Francisco's Fleet Week has made a comeback, and is the only fleet week in the nation for 2021.

"I feel honored to be part of these festivities and I just want to enjoy it. Have fun," said Demetri Ware of Vallejo.

While the aerobatics in the skies are a big draw, there's also plenty to see down below, like the four naval ships open for tours.

Docked at pier 35, the USS Shoup is a Destroyer some waited two hours to see.

"It was worth it, said Sean Liming. "It was good to see some of the new technology on board the shop, see what some of these guys have gone through or are actually living in."

"I always like seeing the big guns and learning about the missiles. One of the big guns here can shoot a thousand rounds a minute, which is fascinating," said Mike Mowen.

For some, the ship tour is an opportunity to learn about something they've actually helped pay for.

"We encourage questions. We encourage families to come aboard. We encourage people to see exactly how their tax dollars are spent," said Lt. Joe Pfaff, US Navy Public Affairs.

Whether it's a ship that catches the eye, or a plane zipping through the sky, Fleet Week is also a bit of military marketing, as there are potentially thousands of young people in the crowds feeling patriotic.

"Just one person sees that and they are inspired to join the Navy or join the Marines Corps to defend this nation. Yes, there's definitely a recruiting presence here during SF Fleet Week," said Pfaff.

The Blue Angels, assured to inspire new pilots, are scheduled to fly again on Sunday and ship tours will run through Monday.