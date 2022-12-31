Expand / Collapse search
Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area

By and KTVU Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Flooding possible in North Bay

Rivers and creeks in the North Bay may flood due to recent heavy rains.

The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.

A wind advisory was also in effect till 10 a.m. Saturday for San Francisco, East Bay valleys, the Peninsula, the Santa Cruz mountains, the Santa Clara valley and northern Monterey Bay.

In Marin County, residents and business owners near the San Anselmo Creek were keeping an eye on the waterway as its levels rose. The Santa Rosa Creek and other Sonoma streams were near the flood stage too.

The storm caused havoc on the roads. In Half Moon Bay, a section of Highway 92 between Skyline Boulevard and Main Street was closed due to flooding.

Near Sacramento, a driver had to be rescued after steady rain washed out a country road. The California Highway Patrol said the woman became trapped after trying to drive through the flooded street. A tow truck used hundreds of feet of cable to pull her away.
 