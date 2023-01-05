Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
High Surf Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 1:15 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:06 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Flooding expected to worsen along swollen Russian River in Guerneville

By
Published 
Updated 9:07AM
California
KTVU FOX 2

Flooding is expected to get worse in North Bay, Russian River

The flooding is expected to get worse along the Russian River in the North Bay's Guerneville. Tom Vacar keeps an eye on the rising water.

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - The already swollen Russian River could flood over very soon. 

The projections from the California Nevada River Forecast Center are that the Sonoma County river could reach its flood stage – 32 feet – by Thursday evening and 40 feet by Sunday, causing even more serious flooding. 

With more rain on the way, the situation will only get more dire, officials warn. 

The storm is the latest of three atmospheric river storms in the last week to reach the drought-stricken state. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to allow for a quick response and to aid in cleanup from another powerful storm that hit just days earlier.

Residents of this area are used to rain – and a lot of it.

"This is something that we deal with in the river area in Guerneville, so we are all prepared for it," said Karen Hancock with the Sonoma County Fire District. "We train really hard for it." 

And they're often asked to leave when the waters rise. 

On Wednesday, Sonoma County authorities issued an evacuation warning for a string of towns along the Russian River.

 "We’re asking everyone to please heed the warning," Hancock said. "It’s messy out there right now and if you can leave early, please leave early."

An aerial view of the Russian River in Guerneville. 

The Russian River could surpass flood stage by Jan. 5, 2023. 