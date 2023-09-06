Florida baseball team lists entire stadium on Airbnb

article

A baseball stadium is offering the ultimate experience for sports fans.

Florida’s Pensacola Blue Wahoos is offering its entire ballpark to fans to rent on Airbnb .

"For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on Airbnb, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history," the listing wrote.

The listing features full access to the park’s newly-renovated clubhouse, 10 beds and unlimited ballpark access. The stadium also includes the batting cage, the opportunity for on-field practice, clubhouse TVs, ping pong tables and padded chairs.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Locker room ( (Credit: Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

The stadium will cost $5,143 per night to rent out on Airbnb.

Entering its 11th season, Blue Wahoos Stadium is a three-time recipient of the Southern League Ballpark of the Year and has welcomed more 2,000,000 fans in its first seven seasons.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



