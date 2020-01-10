Florida military base lockdown lifted

The lockdown Friday morning has been lifted at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida after report of armed suspect outside the base.

For about an hour, traffic was at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa, news outlets reported. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

MacDill is the home of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. There are more than 15,000 military personnel at the base. A large number of military personnel and their families live on the base in military housing.