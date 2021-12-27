Florida police officer dies in motorcycle crash, officials say

A woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle in Brevard County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. Monday at Pineda Causeway and Patrick Dr. in Brevard County.

They said that a 24-year-old woman was driving a motorcycle westbound on Pineda Causeway when she, for an unknown reason, struck the concrete barrier wall.

Authorities later identified the victim of the motorcycle crash as Indian Harbor Beach Police Officer Madison Merritt.

The woman was reportedly ejected from her bike. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

