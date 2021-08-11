Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket, finishes shift before cashing in

article

A Florida woman bought a scratch-off ticket and thought she won $100,000. She actually scored $1 million.

Wilma Todd, 69, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

"I scratched my ticket just before going into work that morning," she told the Lottery.

MORE NEWS: TIMELINE: When Florida could feel impacts from Tropical Storm Fred

Todd originally thought she won $100,000, which was exciting enough. She decided to work her shift that day before claiming the money.

"After work, I picked up my granddaughter and handed her my ticket. She turned to me and said, 'Nana, you didn't win $100,000 - you won $1 million!' Needless to say I was in complete shock."

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE |

Todd said she plans to continue working until her replacement is fully trained. After that, she's looking forward to retiring and spending time with her family.

TRENDING: Video shows road rage driver throwing axe at driver's windshield: deputies

Todd purchased her winning ticket from Jones Road General Store, located at 1018 Jones Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending Florida stories.