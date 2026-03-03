Fog makes lunar eclipse hard to see for Bay Area skywatchers

The Brief About 100 people gathered at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland for a watch party, but fog prevented use of the facility's telescope. Organizers instead streamed a live feed from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles — though even that venue experienced intermittent fog. Totality occurred at 3:03 a.m., when the moon moved fully into Earth's shadow and remained there for approximately one hour.



A total lunar eclipse played hide-and-seek with Bay Area skywatchers early Wednesday morning, with fog blocking views for many coastal residents while those further inland caught clearer glimpses of the celestial event.

About 100 people gathered at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland for a watch party, but fog prevented use of the facility's telescope.

Organizers instead streamed a live feed from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles — though even that venue experienced intermittent fog.

Totality occurred at 3:03 a.m., when the moon moved fully into Earth's shadow and remained there for approximately one hour.

During that period, the moon took on a distinctive red hue — earning it the nickname "blood moon."

The reddish color results from the way sunlight bends around Earth's atmosphere. Blue light scatters into space while green light reflects back down, leaving only red wavelengths — the combined light of every sunrise and sunset occurring simultaneously around the globe — to illuminate the moon's surface.

For some attendees, the fog proved a disappointment.

"I wanted to see the total lunar eclipse, but unfortunately the fog — it's not going to happen tonight," said John Burg of Oakland. "It's just always fun to look at them, even if you've already seen one."

Skywatchers have another opportunity this week, as six planets will appear in alignment in the night sky. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn should be visible to the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune can be spotted with binoculars or a telescope.

Planetary experts say it is a rare chance to view Mercury, which is typically difficult to see from Earth.

