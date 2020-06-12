Following heavy criticism, Trump reschedules Tulsa rally to June 20th

article

Following criticism and much backlash, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday night, he will reschedule his Tulsa rally from June 19 to the 20th.

The president's return to the campaign trail since the start of the pandemic was set for next Friday, but the date also has historic significance, especially for the black community as Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Trump said he is taking up the suggestion of his African American supporters out of respect for the holiday. However, the rally, now on Saturday, is still set to take place in Tulsa, which still bears historical significance. In 1921, a racist white mob killed hundreds of black residents in Tulsa's once-thriving African American business community.

"We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th -- a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this holiday and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents," Trump tweeted.

The president claimed ticket requests for the rally are in excess of 200,000.

Attendees of the rally are being asked to sign a waiver in light of the risks of exposure to COVID-19 as the pandemic wears on.

There are more than two million cases of the disease in the U.S. with more than 110,000 deaths.