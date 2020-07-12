Food delivery program for vulnerable Santa Cruz County seniors extended

article

Santa Cruz County announced on Friday that it will extend its Great Plates Delivered program, which delivers fresh food to vulnerable older adults, until August 9.

Great Plates Delivered currently uses five meal providers from local restaurateurs and caterers to deliver to hundreds of local residents, according to the county.

The program is primarily funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with 75 percent of funds coming from the federal CARES act, 18 percent of funding from the state and the rest from the county.

Residents interested in enrolling can call (831) 454-4406.