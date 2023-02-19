Man arrested in San Jose for attacking food vendor with a bat

article

San Jose police arrested a man who they say attacked a food vendor with a baseball bat.

They say the attack happened on Saturday at approximately 10:40 a.m.

The suspect, an employee at a nearby auto parts business, allegedly also attempted to move the vendors vehicle.

The 43-year-old male was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking and booked in jail.

According to police, the victim declined medical attention.

This marks the second time a food vendor in San Jose has been attacked in the last week.

On Tuesday, Saul Rencono was attacked while selling food outside of The SAP center when he and the alleged attacker argued over the speed of service, and payment.

Rencono said he suffered a broken nose, black eye, busted lip and has a terrible headache.

San Jose police have not yet released a description of the attacker. Additional witnesses of the incident outside SAP Center Thursday are asked to contact the police.