Football great Marshawn Lynch stops by Emeryville toy giveaway

An East Bay restaurant owned by retired football leged Marshawn Lynch is taking time during the busy holiday season to give back to the local community.

Families enjoyed a scrumptious holiday meal at Rob Ben's Restaurant on Thursday.

All the families are staying at the Building Futures shelter in San Leandro.

The restaurant also provided gifts for the children, so they would get something for Christmas.

"We just want you guys to know that we know the struggles with everything that's going on every day," said Kecia Jones of Rob Ben's. "We want you all to know we appreciate your strength and these beautiful children, we know how hard it is for all of you."



Lynch also stopped by his restaurant and the retired football great visited with the kids and handed out gifts to the families.

The restaurant says this is their first toy drive, but it won't be the last.

