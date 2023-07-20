Expand / Collapse search

Forecasted smog triggers Spare the Air alert for Friday in Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
SAN FRANCISCO - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday due to forecasted unhealthy levels of smog.

The smog comes from vehicle exhaust, high temperatures, and smoke drifting in from a southwestern Oregon wildfire.

Some Bay Area inland areas expect temperatures to climb above 100 on Friday.

The management district urges Bay Area residents to limit driving on Friday as much as possible and also recommends limiting outdoor activities.

Smog, also known as ozone, can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, declared the air district.

This Spare the Air alert follows a Thursday air quality advisory.