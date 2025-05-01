Former Belmont police officer facing rape, false imprisonment charges
BELMONT, Calif. - A former Belmont police officer is facing rape and false imprisonment allegations.
Felipe Gomes, 35, was arrested this week by Redwood City Police, and is out on bail.
The San Mateo County District Attorney has not yet charged him.
Belmont police have not responded for comment.
The San Mateo Daily Journal said Gomes was fired after his arrest.
He was hired in December 2024.
At a city council meeting introducing him, the Palo Alto Daily Post reported the police chief told the audience that Gomes was a police officer in the Brazilian Air Force before coming to the United States. He speaks Spanish and Portuguese fluently. When Gomes is off duty, he likes to spend his time practicing Jiu-Jitsu and attending church.