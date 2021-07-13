Former Berkeley High student sues teacher, district on claims of repeated molestation

Attorneys for a former female Berkeley High School student has filed a lawsuit against a former teacher and the Berkeley Unified School District, almost 20 years after she graduated.

The student, Rachel Phillips, claims the teacher groped and molested her repeatedly, and that the school did nothing about it.

"I was 14 when it started," says Phillips, who is now 36 years old and living in Oregon where she owns her own landscaping business.

Phillips is pictured in a 2003 Berkeley High yearbook photograph with that teacher, Matthew Bissell, Bissell taught chemistry and coached the junior varsity football team.

The photo was taken after her classmates had voted Phillips "Most likely to date a teacher," although she says the two never dated and weren't even friendly.

"in that photo, he is licking my ear. Sucking on it. And he grabs me by the crotch after it is taken and lifts me up," Phillips says.

Her attorney says six other former students are also about to file similar complaints about a pattern that may allegedly have continued for two decades. They say a recent Title IX investigation backed Phillips' story.

"The bottom line is Berkeley High knew this was going on for over 20 years. They did virtually nothing to stop it," says Phillips attorney John Winer of Oakland.

"I complained to various, various staff, administrators at Berkeley High. Nothing was done," Phillips said.

We reached out to Bissell repeatedly, including through a social media account but did not hear back.

The Berkeley Unified School District issued this statement:

"We take allegations of sexual harassment and abuse very seriously and are committed to investigating those complaints as they come to us. Mr. Bissell is no longer an employee of Berkeley Unified School District. The district is unable to provide comment on personnel matters."

Phillips says she came forward so many years later after more recent Berkeley High students came across the photo and contacted her.

She says one of the students said Bissell had behaved similarly with her.

"The fact that it has continued for 20 years and is part of the culture there. That's why I'm here," Phillips said.