Former Cal quarterback and head coach Joe Kapp dies at 85

UC Berkeley is mourning the death of one of its greatest athletes, Joe Kapp, who went on to become a star quarterback in the NFL.

He died Monday at age 85.

In 1959, Kapp was an All-American quarterback, who led Cal to its last Rose Bowl.

Then, he went on to star in the Canadian Football League, and then the NFL, becoming one of the few players to play in both the Super Bowl and the Canadian championship game, the Grey Cup.

Kapp later coached at Cal and in 1982, was on the sidelines during "the Play," when Cal defeated Stanford.

In his later years, Kapp suffered from Alzheimer's and other health problems.

Another Bay Area great also died this week.

Vida Blue, a legendary pitcher for both the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants, died Saturday at the age of 73.

