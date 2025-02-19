Former Chase Bank teller charged in bank fraud cashing U.S. Treasury checks

Two Emeryville residents were indicted with multiple counts of bank fraud and conspiracy to steal U.S. Treasury checks with forged signatures, according to federal prosecutors.

Franchesca Calagui, 25, and Dondre Gray, 27, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and five counts of bank fraud. Calagui was also indicted with five counts of receipt of a U.S. Treasury check with forged endorsement or signature, according to their indictment unsealed Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said that from around May 2022 through March 2023, Calagui and Gray planned to acquire stolen U.S. Treasury checks, recruit others to fraudulently endorse or sign the stolen U.S. Treasury checks, and give those checks to Calagui to cash for the suspects' personal benefit.

Calagui, who was a part-time associate banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co., reportedly discussed with Gary their scheme in text messages.

Gray reportedly said, "I definitely don't wanna scam with chase since you work there," with Calagui replying, "I do not care if u scam us lmao."

Gray allegedly explained how he operated the scheme using runners, individuals who get paid to enter a bank with a fraudulent check, cash it, and return the proceeds to the person who employed the runner.

The suspects reportedly ran a scheme to cash at least 339 stolen U.S. Treasury checks, totaling more than $850,000.

Calagui and Gray were arrested and went to a federal district court on Wednesday. Both are expected to appear at court on April 3 for a status conference.

Prosecutors said that if Calagui and Gray are convicted, each of them faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000 on each charged count.