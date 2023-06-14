Former Chris Isaak property will become San Mateo County beach park

A beachfront property in San Mateo County will soon be the Bay Area's newest public beach.

The County Board of Supervisors approved a new park at Tunitas Creek Beach on Tuesday.

The 58-acre site is located south of Half Moon Bay and was once owned by musician Chris Isaak, before it was purchased in 2017. The private owner then sold the land to the county in 2020, according to the San Mateo Daily Journal.

San Mateo County will spend over $11 million to renovate the beach with bathrooms, improved parking, picnic tables, and walking paths.

Construction is expected to begin this summer or fall, and depending on potential weather delays, the public beach park could open as soon as next year.