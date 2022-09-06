Expand / Collapse search
Former Contra Costa County 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms

By KTVU staff
Published 
Contra Costa County
KTVU FOX 2

MARTINEZ, Calif. - New details have been released regarding the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested by his own agency last week.

Investigators said Matthew Buckley falsified a police report in order to steal firearms from a court property room, according to the East Bay Times.

Buckley, 41, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.

ALSO: 2 inmates escape from East Bay jail, residents asked to lock homes and cars

He posted $175,000 bail after his arrest and was released.

Contra Costa County Deputy Matthew Buckley won Officer of the Year. 

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton recused herself from the investigation, and it's unclear whether another Contra Costa prosecutor or the Attorney General will step in to make the filing decision.

Buckley won "Officer of the Year" two years in a row during his time at the Sheriff's office.