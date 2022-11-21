Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder at arraignment

article

Retired mixed martial artist Cain Velasquez entered a "not guilty" plea at his arraignment Monday morning at a San Jose courtroom on multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and several additional gun-related charges.

Velasquez, 39, was first arrested in February after allegedly shooting from his truck into another vehicle at a man accused of molesting his 4-year-old son. He missed his intended target, but wounded the man's stepfather, authorities said.

He was denied bail twice before being granted a $1 million bail on Nov. 8. Conditions require that Velasquez wears a GPS monitor and stays away from the alleged victims. Velasquez left the Santa Clara Jail shortly before midnight Tuesday.

"I just feel blessed, ya know?" he said upon leaving the jail. "Ready to go home. Be with loved ones. Family. Make something positive of this whole situation…I love you all."

On Feb. 28, Velasquez chased after a truck carrying Harry Goularte, his mother, and stepfather from their home, starting a high-speed chase from Morgan Hill into South San Jose spanning 11 miles, according to authorities. Authorities also said Velasquez rammed into the Goulartes' truck twice before firing seven shots from a .40-caliber pistol.

Two shots struck 63-year-old Paul Bender, Goularte's stepfather, in his arm and torso. Bender was hospitalized but survived his gunshot injuries.

Goularte's mother, Patty Goularte, owns the daycare where Velasquez's son was allegedly abused. Authorities arrested Goularte in February and released him on $50,000 bail some days later under the conditions he stays in home detention, away from children under 14, and wears an ankle bracelet.

Many in the MMA community expressed support for Velasquez upon his initial arrest and release. Some also showed disdain for Velasquez on being initially denied bail whereas his son's alleged abuser was freed earlier this year.

However, not everyone supported bail for the MMA fighter. Prosecutors claimed Velasquez was being reckless and put the public in danger.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said earlier this year. "This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family."

The judge presiding the case has ordered Velasquez to return on Dec. 28. If convicted, Velasquez faces up to 20 years in prison.