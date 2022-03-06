MMA community defends Cain Velasquez, jailed for attempted murder of child molester

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and pro wrestler Ronda Rousey are the latest figures in the martial arts community to show support for former UFC champ, Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez, 39, was charged last week with attempted murder of Harry Goularte, a 43-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching a child related to Velasquez.

"I would have done the same thing if not worse," said Rousey on Twitter.

Rogan addressed Velasquez’s legal troubles on Friday during a broadcast of The Joe Rogan Experience.

"You could only imagine the rage," said Rogan. " My only wish is that he just ran that car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f****** car, and beat him to death."

UFC competitor Derek Brunson sent $10,000 to Velazquez and said "the MMA community got your back."

On Saturday, Colby Covington interrupted his post-fight interview to express his support for the ex-heavyweight champ, according to MMA Fighting.

"Free Cain, man," said Covington. "I mean, having your kid be molested, we talk about that all the time, that we would do [what Velasquez did]. But he was in that situation, and he actually did it. So free Cain, much respect and love, and I hope you get out soon."

Authorities said Goularte is accused of molesting Velasquez’s family member multiple times at a daycare facility owned by his mother where he lived.

Goularte was released under the conditions that he stay in home detention in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under 14, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. He was on his way to get the monitor when Velasquez started shooting at him, prosecutors said.