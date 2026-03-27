Former Oakland Raiders' player Barret Robbins dies at 52
OAKLAND, Calif. - Former Oakland Raiders player Barret Robbins has passed away, according to a statement from the football team on Friday. He was 52 years old.
What they're saying:
"The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret's family and friends during this difficult time," according to a Las Vegas Raider’s statement.
Robbins is infamously known for going missing days before Super Bowl 37. Oakland ended up losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21.
What we know:
Robbins died in his sleep overnight, according to a Boston 25 News report.
What we don't know:
His official cause of death is yet to be determined.
Robbins diagnosed with bipolar disorder
Robbins was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2003.
The Source: Information for this article was taken from a Las Vegas Raiders statement shared on March 27, 2026, and reporting by USA Today and Boston 25 News. Previous reporting from The Washington Post also contributed. This story was reported from San Jose.