Former Oakland Raiders' player Barret Robbins dies at 52

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The Brief Former NFL football player, Barret Robbins, has died. He was 52 years old. The Las Vegas Raiders shared a statement announcing his death on Friday. Barret was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2003 and was famously known for going missing before Super Bowl 37.



Former Oakland Raiders player Barret Robbins has passed away, according to a statement from the football team on Friday. He was 52 years old.

What they're saying:

"The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret's family and friends during this difficult time," according to a Las Vegas Raider’s statement.

Robbins is infamously known for going missing days before Super Bowl 37. Oakland ended up losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21.

What we know:

Robbins died in his sleep overnight, according to a Boston 25 News report.

What we don't know:

His official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Robbins diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Robbins was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2003.