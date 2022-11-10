Former Pittsburg cop charged with illegal sale of assault weapons

article

A former Pittsburg police officer on Thursday was charged with the illegal sale and possession of assault weapons while working as an officer, the district attorney's office said.

Armando Montalvo faces two counts of distribution, sale, and transportation of an assault weapon. He also faces two counts of possession of assault weapons.

Prosecutors said Montalvo sold two assault weapons in November 2019, while employed as an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department.

He resigned from the department on July 8, 2022.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.