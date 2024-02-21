Former Pittsburg police chief named interim chief in Antioch

Retired Pittsburg Police Chief Brian Addington has been named Antioch’s new interim police chief until a permanent one is hired.

His hiring comes after former Police Chief Steven Ford abruptly announced his retirement in July.

Antioch Acting City Manager Kwame Reed announced Addington's appointment Tuesday afternoon.

"We are confident that Chief Addington’s leadership will enhance the safety and security of our community," Reed said in a statement. "His extensive knowledge of local policing issues and his strong ties with the East County community make him the perfect choice to lead the Antioch Police Department during this interim period."

The appointment comes two years after the FBI began investigating the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments, which would lead to criminal charges against 10 current and former Antioch police officers and four Pittsburg cops who worked under Addington.