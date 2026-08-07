Former prison guard sentenced to 165 years to life for sexually abusing three children

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The Brief A former prison guard was sentenced on Friday to 165 years to life in prison, for sexually assaulting three children. Richard Philip Bardouski was found guilty of abusing multiple family members while living in Napa County between 2010 and 2015. Bardouski was also ordered to pay $950,000 in restitution to his victims.



A former correctional officer was sentenced on Friday by a Napa County Superior Court Judge to 165 years to life for sexually abusing three children.

Former California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer Richard Philip Bardouski was found guilty of sexually assaulting three young family members between 2010 and 2015.

"While I cannot give these girls their childhoods back or under the immense pain they’ve suffered, I hope that today’s sentence and having the opportunity to have their voices heard gives them a sense of justice and is a big step toward closing this chapter in their lives," Napa County Deputy District Attorney Shashawnya Worley said in a press release. "Their strength and courage in coming forward, facing the person who abused them, and sharing their stories is remarkable and deserves recognition."

Timeline:

Two of Bardouski’s victims came forward in 2023 and reported that between the ages of four and nine, Bardouski repeatedly sexually assaulted them in his west Napa home. Following their report, the third victim came forward and stated Bardouski molested her around 2010, when she was 14.

The Napa Police tracked Bardouski to Alabama, where he had moved after he retired in 2023.

The backstory:

At the conclusion of Bardouski’s trial, he was found guilty of three felony counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 10, three felony counts of sexual penetration with a child under 10, four felony counts of lewd or lascivious act upon a child 14 years old or under, one felony count of lewd or lascivious act upon a child 14 or 15 years old.

Jurors also found true additional allegations against Bardouski, including that his crimes involved multiple victims, and that his acts involved substantial sexual conduct.

Judge Elia Ortiz sentenced Bardouski to 165 years to life, and ordered him to pay $950,000 in restitution to his victims for their emotional suffering.