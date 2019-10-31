Former PTA treasurer accused of embezzling $80K from San Bruno school

A former parent-teacher association treasurer at an elementary school in San Bruno was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of embezzling more than $80,000 from the group over a two-year period, police said.

Lani Martha D'Arcy, 42, was arrested after an investigation that began on Aug. 30 after the John Muir Elementary School PTA discovered funds from the group's checking account may have been misappropriated, according to police.

Investigators learned D'Arcy, the PTA's former treasurer, had stolen money between June 2017 through this June. She was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday and booked into San Mateo County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.



