Former Raiders HC Jack Del Rio fired from the Washington Commanders

Former Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was fired Friday morning from his most recent position as the Washington Commanders defensive coordinator.

Del Rio was fired alongside the Commanders' defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, the team announced on X, formerly Twitter.

"Today I relieved Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "I appreciate all that they contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and wish them all the best moving forward."

The move comes after the Commanders were resoundingly defeated 45-10 by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game, and comes as the team struggles with a 4-8 record. Del Rio was hired by the Commanders as their defensive coordinator in 2020.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio yells to an official while playing the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of their NFL game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Dallas defeated Oakland 20-17.

Del Rio served as the Oaklands Raiders head coach from 2015 to 2017. During Del Rio's 2016 season with the team, the Raiders logged a 12-4 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, ultimately losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round that season.

Del Rio was fired at the end of the 2017 season after the Raiders finished with a 6-10 record. Del Rio finished his Raiders career with a 25-23 record.