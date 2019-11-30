Former Raiders player reportedly stabbed in Pittsburgh

article

(KTVU) -- Former Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition after being stabbed at his apartment in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Local television WTAE-TV says police have taken a woman into custody, in connection to the incident that happened Friday night.

ESPN reports officers were told that a man, identified as Pryor, had been stabbed, but was able to walk into the hospital.

The man was suffering stab wounds to the chest and shoulder.

A family friend told ESPN that relatives were by Pryor's side at the hospital, and that he underwent emergency surgery, but is expected to survive.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing, or the woman's connection to Pryor.

Pryor, 30, was taken by Raiders owner, Al Davis, and the team in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft. Pryor left Ohio State after several incidents, including accusations he sold some of his university football gear.

He played 3 seasons with the Raiders, and finished with 9 passing touchdowns, 3 rushing TDs, and had 12 passes intercepted.

Pryor later played for Cleveland, Washington, New York Jets, Buffalo, before being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September.