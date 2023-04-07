Former San Francisco fire commissioner victim in brutal pipe beating: report

A former San Francisco fire commissioner was the victim of a brutal attack involving a metal pipe in the Marina district, according to a report.

Former fire commissioner Donald Carmigniani was assaulted with a crowbar Wednesday evening, around 7:20 p.m., in the area of Buchanan and Laguna streets, the San Francisco Chronicle wrote.

Attorney and former candidate for district attorney, Joe Alioto Veronese, said Carmignani is a friend. Veronese took to social media where he shared that Carmignani was assaulted by three people in front of his home.

"He is at SF general fighting for his life. Pray4Him," he tweeted.

Veronese told the Chronicle that the alleged attackers struck Carmignani in the head with a metal pipe and left him with a fractured skill and broken jaw. Though, Veronese said he didn't witness the assault.

Footage from the Citizen app showed a man in the area where the attack happened crossing a street while holding a metal bar.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault on Laguna Street where they found a man who had been attacked with a metal object, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Though officials did not confirm the victim's identity.

A suspect was located in the area of Laguna and Lombard streets where officers arrested 24-year-old Garret Doty.

Doty was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Officers have not said whether Doty is the same man who was seen on video holding a metal pipe.