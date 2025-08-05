Former San Leandro city manager sues councilmembers shedding light on FBI case

A new lawsuit filed by a former San Leandro city manager accuses city council members of pressuring leadership to declare a homelessness emergency.

The lawsuit was filed in Alameda County Superior Court by Fran Robustelli, accusing city council members Victor Aguilar and Bryan Azevedo and first reported by the East Bay Times.

Robustelli accuses the council members of pressuring her to declare a homelessness emergency that could have benefited the tiny home company of Oakland businessmen David and Andy Duong, who are at the center of a federal corruption case that has also ensnared former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and her partner, Andre Jones.

The suit also claims the Doung family lobbied Aguilar to declare an emergency and ink a lucrative city contract with their tiny home company.

Robustelli did not speak to the Times on the advice of her lawyer. The council members also didn't comment.

The Duongs, Thao and Jones have all pleaded not guilty in their federal criminal corruption and bribery case.

