Former school district janitor charged for allegedly molesting teens during church trips

A South Bay man was charged for allegedly molesting teenage children at his house during church trips, according to Santa Clara County prosecutors.

In a statement Thursday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Norlan Macias, a 54-year-old resident of San Jose, faces 11 counts of felony sexual molestation of five minors, ranging from 8 to 17 years old.

According to prosecutors, their case against Macias began in 2020 when a retired San Jose police officer recognized the suspect from a video podcast called "Preacher Boys", which documents child abuse linked to religious institutions. He called 911.

Macias allegedly used to take a group of teenage parishioners of the North Valley Baptist Church out on a boat at Lake Anderson in Morgan Hill. The boys would then go to the suspect's house in Morgan Hill, where the alleged molestations took place.

"While investigating this case, a detective stumbled on a 2013 report by a minor who said that he, too, was molested by Macias. He stated that the defendant lived near him and that he molested him after hiring him to do work on his home. After the initial statement, that case was closed due to lack of victim cooperation," prosecutors said.

Macias' charges are based on allegations that he molested teenagers between 2001 and 2012. Police and prosecutors are seeking others who may have been victimized by Macias, who was a janitor with the Campbell Union and Mountain View school districts.

"I would like to thank the retired police officer for his diligence and dedication," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "As with many officers, his mission of protecting our community's children never stopped. I hope all of us take that same responsibility."

Prosecutors said that if convicted, Macias could face life in prison.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect and molestation is asked to contact Deputy District Attorney Joanna Lee at joalee@dao.sccgov.org.