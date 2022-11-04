Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey silent about Musk's takeover

article

Tech entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been virtually silent since Elon Musk took the helm and launched a major overhaul of the company, that included mass layoffs.

Musk's takeover over the San Francisco-based company has been chaotic, firing top executives including CEO Paraj Agrawal on his first day as owner. He also removed the company’s board of directors and installed himself as the sole board member.

Then, thousands of workers, perhaps as much as half of Twitter's workforce, were being told Friday that they'd been laid off.

Emailed notices went out to employees Friday, informing them of their fate.

Amid the takeover and sweeping layoffs, Dorsey has only shared tweets and information about cryptocurrency and his digital payment company Block Inc.

Dorsey is also beta-testing a new social platform called Bluesky that he previously pitched as a decentralized social media site. It aims to be free of government influence and could potentially compete with Twitter, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Dorsey has made no mention of the Twitter overhaul, but one of the company's largest investors, Twitter co-founder Evan Williams shared a message to those let go.