3 candidates running for Oakland mayor make case for their leadership

A forum was held Tuesday night to meet the candidates running for mayor of Oakland in the upcoming special election.

Ten people have qualified for the ballot and three of those candidates were invited to participate in the first forum.

They were former Congresswoman Barbara Lee, former Oakland city council member Loren Taylor who previously ran for mayor, and Renia Webb, who worked as chief of staff for recalled mayor Sheng Thao when Thao was a city council member.

Webb is currently an elementary school teacher.

Each made a case for why they should lead the city as mayor.

"I have focused on local issues in terms of bringing home billions of dollars to make sure that my community benefits from my work on the national and state level," said Lee.

"We need new energy, a fresh perspective and a deliberate focus on making hard but necessary choices to get us through this current period," said Taylor.

"This is a little note that one of my students gave me. I hear stories of them telling me that their car got stolen the night before and their teddy bear was in it, and they couldn't sleep last night. You see the impact that crime has on our city," said Webb.

The questions from organizers focused largely on affordable housing.



The event was put on by Greenbelt Alliance and East Bay for Everyone.

About 150 people attended.

The candidates spoke about the need to streamline the process to convert existing buildings and to build new housing.

When asked what his priorities are, Taylor responded, "Oakland has to be clean. It has to be safe. We have to be full of opportunities. That is the core."

Webb said that she fought against corruption and the misuse of taxpayer dollars when she worked for the recalled mayor.

Lee said she brings a lot of experience. "I'll be a hands-on mayor. Bring leadership, unify the city and really address the budget issues and really fight for the residents of Oakland."

The special election for selecting a new mayor is scheduled for April 15.



The new mayor will serve out the rest of the current term, which ends in January 2027.



