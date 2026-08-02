3 firefighters injured responding to massive blaze at Foster City apartment complex

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The Brief San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department units were sent to the apartment complex at 815 Sea Spray Lane just after 2:30 p.m. on reports of a fire. The blaze quickly grew to a 4-alarm fire, then to a 6-alarm blaze by 4 p.m. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries in the efforts, but all residents were reported to have been safely evacuated.



Firefighters in Foster City were battling a large blaze that broke out at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

First reports

What we know:

San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department units were sent to the apartment complex at 815 Sea Spray Lane just after 2:30 p.m. on reports of the fire.

SMC Fire Chief Matt Turturici said at an afternoon press conference that responding firefighters found flames on the first and second floors of the complex.

The blaze quickly grew to a 4-alarm fire, then to a 6-alarm response by 4 p.m.

Turturici said the fire department received numerous calls reporting that people were trapped inside the apartment building, and several occupants were rescued from third-story windows.

Danger inside

Dig deeper:

Turturici said two firefighters on the third floor of the building reported just before 3 p.m. that they were briefly overcome by flames and lost track of each other, prompting one of the firefighters to make a distress call that released additional resources to the scene. However, Turturici said the two firefighters were eventually found safe.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and a third for burn injuries. Two of the injured firefighters were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The Foster City Police Department said the building was fully evacuated, and that there were no immediate reports of additional injuries.

What's next:

Red Cross was called to the scene to connect displaced residents with resources.

Turturici said firefighters would remain on scene for an indeterminate amount of time to ensure the flames were doused.