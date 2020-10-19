Foundation gives $5M to Bay Area food banks during coronavirus pandemic

article

The Koret Foundation has announced nearly $5 million in funding for seven Bay Area food banks and meal delivery services, to help groups serving the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Boskin, president of the Koret Foundation, said these grants are doubled through 20204 as the pandemic has caused the number of people requiring assistance to "skyrocket." He said that he hopes Koret's grants will "encourage other donors to do the same.”

The money will go to food banks, congregate meal sites, grocery and meal delivery services for the elderly and those who can't leave the house.

The recipients of the money are:

• Alameda County Community Food Bank

• GLIDE Foundation

• Tri-Regional Jewish Community Food Program through Jewish Family and Children’s Services of

San Francisco, Peninsula, Marin and Sonoma counties

• Meals on Wheels San Francisco

• San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

• Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

• St. Anthony’s Foundation



“We are incredibly grateful to the Koret Foundation for their increased support and long-term commitment in this critical time of need,” Leslie Bacho, chief executive officer for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley said in a statement. “As this health and economic crisis evolves, we continue to see a growing proportion of the community in need. This long-term support allows us to continue to adapt to an evolving crisis and scale up to meet the soaring need in our community.”