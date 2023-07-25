Four $13,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in California

As the nation awaits the $820 million Mega Millions jackpot winner, four California Lottery players are on the verge of taking home a decent consolation prize from Tuesday's drawing.

While lottery officials reveal there no winners in the top prize, there were four tickets sold in California that are worth $13,122.

The $13,122 ticket comes as four of the numbers matched the winning numbers drawn Tuesday.

More than 200 Mega Millions tickets sold in California are also worth up to $485, according to California Lottery's website.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 820 millions reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

