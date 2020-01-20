Four arrested for sideshow activity in Sonoma County following 49ers win

The California Highway Patrol on Sunday night arrested four males, including a juvenile, for allegedly participating in or aiding and abetting a sideshow.

CHP officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to reports of sideshow activity at Guerneville and Willowside roads in unincorporated Sonoma County west of Santa Rosa, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The participants were blocking the road for approximately 10 minutes and fled in vehicles before officers arrived, deRutte said.

The CHP responded again when Santa Rosa police reported approximately 100 vehicles gathered for a sideshow at Bennett Valley Road and Yulupa Avenue. A CHP plane identified a Pontiac G8 that was leaving the scene as one of the participating vehicles, and patrol cars followed the Pontiac, deRutte said.

The driver and passenger abandoned the Pontiac on a side street off of Grange Road and got into an Acura. The CHP plane followed the Acura as it drove to Petaluma Hill Road at Crane Canyon Road in unincorporated Sonoma County just east of Rohnert Park where more vehicles had begun a sideshow, deRutte said.

CHP officers stopped the Acura and arrested the driver on suspicion of aiding and abetting a sideshow, and arrested the Pontiac driver for participating in a sideshow, deRutte said. Their names were not immediately released.

The CHP also arrested the driver of a Ford Mustang and a 17-year-old driver of another vehicle. The four vehicles were towed, and the three adults were booked into Sonoma County Jail, deRutte said.