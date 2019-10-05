Four arrested in San Leandro Starbucks laptop theft

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two suspects arrested on Friday in a Starbucks robbery incident in San Leandro. (San Leandro Police Department)

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a laptop robbery and car crash earlier this week at a Starbucks in San Leandro, police said Friday.

The four are suspected in a robbery reported shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at a Starbucks coffee shop at 1057 MacArthur Blvd.

When police responded to the robbery, they found the suspects' abandoned getaway car in the center median of MacArthur Boulevard.

Witnesses told them a suspect had stolen a laptop from a coffee shop patron.

When the suspect reportedly ran out of the Starbucks with the laptop, he got into a car parked along the west curb of MacArthur Boulevard.

But witnesses, including the laptop's owner, chased the suspect and prevented the car from leaving, which resulted in the vehicle crashing and being abandoned in the center divide.

After the crash, the suspect and three other people fled from the car in different directions.

Two of the suspects, 16- and 17-year-old Oakland girls, were immediately found and detained by police.

However, the robbery suspect and another man eluded capture by fleeing into backyards and into San Leandro Creek, according to police.

After a search, which used drones from San Leandro police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, officers found one of the suspects, 18-year-old Kevin Perry, inside a home in the 800 Block of Cary Drive.

San Leandro police detectives then learned the four suspects allegedly planned the theft, which each having a role in the robbery.

Police were then able to identify the outstanding suspect as 24-year-old Labari Perry.

The 24-year-old, who is not related to Kevin Perry, is believed to be the suspect who stole the laptop inside the Starbucks, police said.

On Tuesday, Labari Perry was located and arrested in the 5900 block of Fortune Avenue in Oakland.

The two male suspects are being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The female suspects, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were taken to Alameda County Juvenile Hall where they are also expected to be charged with robbery.