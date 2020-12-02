Four arrested in string of San Mateo catalytic converter thefts

article

Officers arrested four people suspected of catalytic converter theft between early Monday morning and early Tuesday morning, the San Mateo Police Department said.

Three suspects, including a getaway driver, were taken into custody after they were seen cutting a converter from a car in the 900 block of B Street in San Mateo shortly after 3 a.m.

Officers recovered a stolen catalytic converter, floor jack, power drill, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested and booked at San Mateo County Jail on grand theft and other charges were Benjamin Rodriguez Jr., 40, of Stockton; Saroun Choeung, 33, of San Jose; and Francis Albert Acosta, 36, of Stockton.

Less than 24 hours later, about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, San Mateo officers assisted Foster City police in a successful search for another catalytic converter theft suspect. The suspect was not identified.

Police note that such thefts are on the rise, with thieves particularly targeting the Toyota Prius.